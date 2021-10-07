Wildwood Crest Recreation hosts fitness classes

The Wildwood Crest Recreation Department is set to host three separate fitness programs in October at the Crest Pier Recreation Center, at 5800 Ocean Ave.

ADULT FITNESS: Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. beginning Oct. 12. Adult Fitness is an exercise class designed for older adults that features a blend of low-impact aerobics and light weight sculpting moves. This moderate intensity workout is easily modified to accommodate all fitness levels.

HIP HOP CHOREOGRAPHY: Mondays at 5 p.m. beginning Oct. 18. Master the moves of contemporary hip hop choreography in this high-energy adult dance class.

ZUMBA: Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. beginning Oct. 9. This high-energy adult exercise class will help you dance your way into better fitness.

The fee for each class is $5. A punch card good for any 20 Wildwood Crest Recreation fitness classes can be purchased for $80. No pre-registration is necessary for any class.

Each class is led by certified, energetic instructors. For information, call 609-523-0202.