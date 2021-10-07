Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign Bicycle Ride Oct. 16

The Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign and Mayor Don Cabrera will host a family-friendly bicycle ride through Wildwood Crest on Saturday, Oct. 16, beginning at 9 a.m.

Those interested in participating in the approximately 45-minute to one-hour bike ride should arrive at the bike statue located at the entrance to the Wildwood Crest bike path at Rambler Road by 8:45 a.m. The ride will travel from the bike statue to along Seaview Avenue to the Cape May National Wildlife Refuge in Diamond Beach and back. No pre-registration is necessary.

Members of the Wildwood Crest Police Department will also be on hand to present bicycle safety tips.

The event will also include an unveiling of a new wellness mural located in front of the Wildwood Crest tourism information center near the entrance to the bike path.

Each rider will receive a snack bar, bottle of water and a small gift at the conclusion of the ride.

The event is free and no pre-registration is necessary. Call 609-523-0202 for more information.