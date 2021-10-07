 Skip to main content
Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign Bicycle Ride Oct. 16
Wildwood Crest Mayor's Wellness Campaign Bicycle Ride Oct. 16

The Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign and Mayor Don Cabrera will host a family-friendly bicycle ride through Wildwood Crest on Saturday, Oct. 16, beginning at 9 a.m.

Those interested in participating in the approximately 45-minute to one-hour bike ride should arrive at the bike statue located at the entrance to the Wildwood Crest bike path at Rambler Road by 8:45 a.m. The ride will travel from the bike statue to along Seaview Avenue to the Cape May National Wildlife Refuge in Diamond Beach and back. No pre-registration is necessary.

Members of the Wildwood Crest Police Department will also be on hand to present bicycle safety tips.

The event will also include an unveiling of a new wellness mural located in front of the Wildwood Crest tourism information center near the entrance to the bike path.

Each rider will receive a snack bar, bottle of water and a small gift at the conclusion of the ride.

The event is free and no pre-registration is necessary. Call 609-523-0202 for more information.

