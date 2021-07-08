Wildwood Crest hosts grand reopening ceremony to celebrate improvements made to Sunrise Park at Rambler Road

WILDWOOD CREST – The Borough of Wildwood Crest hosted a grand reopening ceremony to celebrate improvements and additions to Sunrise Park at Rambler Road on Friday, June 25.

Improvements at the park include the additions of an adult outdoor fitness area and a second large playground structure to complement existing playground amenities. Other enhancements include new bike racks, additional seating areas, improved landscaping and signage. Additional fencing is expected to be added in July.

The lynchpin of the project, however, is the addition of a new splash pad that has already drawn hundreds of children each day. The splash pad was open to the public for the first time on Memorial Day weekend.

On hand for the grand reopening ceremony were Wildwood Crest Commissioners Don Cabrera, Joyce Gould and David Thompson; Cape May County Commissioner Will Morey; Cape May County open space program committee member Leslie Gimeno; borough engineer Marc DeBlasio; numerous Borough of Wildwood Crest staff members; members of the borough’s various volunteer boards and committees; children and counselors from the Pier Playmates Day Camp; and members of the public.