Wildwood Crest Hosts Crest Best Run Fest Saturday, October 2 & Sunday, October 3

The event features a 10-miler, 5-miler and 5K, which allows runners to experience the best of what Wildwood Crest has to offer — beachfront parks, scenic bayside lakes, wetlands, wildlife refuge and beautiful beaches

The first race of the weekend is the 5K on Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m. It is a great event for all abilities as runners are guided from Centennial Park to Sunset Lake and back. Sunday, the 5-Miler run course starts at 8 a.m., and is an outback featuring the Wildwood Crest Bike Path and the world-famous Wildwoods Boardwalk. Also, at 8 a.m. on Sunday is the Crest Best 10-Miler, delivering the most scenic and unique 10-mile course in South Jersey.