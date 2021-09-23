 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildwood Crest Hosts Crest Best Run Fest Saturday, October 2 & Sunday, October 3
0 comments

Wildwood Crest Hosts Crest Best Run Fest Saturday, October 2 & Sunday, October 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The annual Crest Best Run Fest presented by Inspira Health is a world-class running event being held in Wildwood Crest on Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3.

The event features a 10-miler, 5-miler and 5K, which allows runners to experience the best of what Wildwood Crest has to offer — beachfront parks, scenic bayside lakes, wetlands, wildlife refuge and beautiful beaches

The first race of the weekend is the 5K on Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m. It is a great event for all abilities as runners are guided from Centennial Park to Sunset Lake and back. Sunday, the 5-Miler run course starts at 8 a.m., and is an outback featuring the Wildwood Crest Bike Path and the world-famous Wildwoods Boardwalk. Also, at 8 a.m. on Sunday is the Crest Best 10-Miler, delivering the most scenic and unique 10-mile course in South Jersey.

For more information call 609-849-8908 or visit DelmoSports.com.

For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit www.WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News