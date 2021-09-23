Wildwood Crest Hosts Crest Best Run Fest Saturday, October 2 & Sunday, October 3

The annual Crest Best Run Fest presented by Inspira Health is a world-class running event being held in Wildwood Crest on Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3.
The event features a 10-miler, 5-miler and 5K, which allows runners to experience the best of what Wildwood Crest has to offer — beachfront parks, scenic bayside lakes, wetlands, wildlife refuge and beautiful beaches
The first race of the weekend is the 5K on Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m. It is a great event for all abilities as runners are guided from Centennial Park to Sunset Lake and back. Sunday, the 5-Miler run course starts at 8 a.m., and is an outback featuring the Wildwood Crest Bike Path and the world-famous Wildwoods Boardwalk. Also, at 8 a.m. on Sunday is the Crest Best 10-Miler, delivering the most scenic and unique 10-mile course in South Jersey.
For more information call 609-849-8908 or visit DelmoSports.com.
For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit www.WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.