Wildwood Crest holiday tree lighting ceremony Dec. 1
Wildwood Crest holiday tree lighting ceremony Dec. 1

WILDWOOD CREST — The Borough of Wildwood Crest will host its annual holiday tree lighting and bayfront decorating ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. along Sunset Lake at Atlanta and New Jersey avenues.

The event is free and open to the public.

The ceremony will include a visit from Santa Claus, live holiday-themed music from Camille Peruto, a performance by the student choir at Crest Memorial School, free refreshments and more.

For further information, call the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department at 609-523-0202.

