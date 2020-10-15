Wildwood Crest Fall Beach Sweep and paper-shredding event schedule for October 24

WILDWOOD CREST – The Wildwood Crest Department of Public Works, in conjunction with Clean Ocean Action/NJ Clean Communities, will host a Fall Beach Sweep event on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event will be staged from Centennial Park, located at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue.
Volunteers of all ages are needed for the event, which will be held rain or shine. Participants collect, remove and record valuable data about debris, which is presented in annual reports and used to advance federal, state and local programs to reduce litter on New Jersey beaches and waterways.
The 2020 Fall Beach Sweep will follow all current state, local and Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteers must register in advance through a link available on both the front page and the Department of Public Works page of the wildwoodcrest.org website. Day-of-event registration is not permitted.
To avoid overcrowding, volunteers will be assigned an arrival time of either 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. to check in with the Beach Sweep captain at Centennial Park. Upon arrival, volunteers will be required to maintain six feet of social distancing and wear face masks.
Volunteers should wear weather-appropriate clothing and are asked to bring their own masks, gloves, water, hand sanitizer and snacks. Volunteers are also encouraged to bring their own buckets to reduce plastic bag usage.
Participants who are members of the Wildwood Crest Adopt-A-Beach program will receive credit for one clean.
This Beach Sweep will be extremely helpful to the borough’s already intensive efforts to keep its vast expanse of beaches clean.
In addition to the Fall Beach Sweep, the Borough of Wildwood Crest will also offer a paper-shredding truck to all borough residents from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Centennial Park. Proof of residency in Wildwood Crest or a Wildwood Crest Recycling Center Permit will be required.
For further information, contact Sarah Steiner at the Wildwood Crest Department of Public Works by phone at (609) 522-7446 or via email at ssteiner@wildwoodcrest.org.
