Wildwood Crest employees donate more than $2,100 through ‘Pink Out’ fundraiser
Borough of Wildwood Crest Wellness Committee coordinator Nick Holland (center) presents a commemorative check for $2,147 to Dan Petela (left) and Margaret Clark (right) of Love of Linda, a Cape May County non-profit organization that raises funds for families dealing with the effects of cancer. The money was raised through a “Pink Out” drive during which Borough of Wildwood Crest employees and members of the public were given pink T-shirts in exchange for a donation to the cause.

WILDWOOD CREST — A Pink Out fundraiser coordinated by the borough Wellness Committee has donated $2,147 to Love of Linda, a Cape May County nonprofit organization that raises funds for families dealing with the effects of cancer.

Wellness Committee coordinator Nick Holland of the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department spearheaded a T-shirt drive among borough employees in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October 2020. Employees made donations in exchange for a pink T-shirt that could be worn to work each Friday during the month of October. Pink T-shirts were also made available for purchase by members of the public through the end of the 2020 calendar year.

Members of the Wildwood Crest Police Department also made separate donations to the effort.

Holland presented the money collected through the Pink Out fundraiser to Dan Petela and Margaret Clark of the Love of Linda organization on Thursday, Jan. 14.

For more information about the Pink Out fundraiser, contact the Recreation Department at 609-523-0202.

