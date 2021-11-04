Wildwood Crest awarded $50K NJ Urban Community Forestry Environmental Stewardship Grant

WILDWOOD CREST – The Borough of Wildwood Crest has been awarded a $50,000 New Jersey Urban Community Forestry Environmental Stewardship Grant. The borough received word of this award following a successful grant application with the New Jersey Urban and Community Forestry Program (NJUCF). This resiliency planning grant comes through a program spearheaded by the NJUCF with respect to the New Jersey Shade Tree and Community Forestry Assistance Act.

Wildwood Crest plans to use this award to fund a borough-wide street tree inventory as part of the Green Team’s ongoing efforts in implementing the borough’s state-approved community forestry management plan. The Green Team aims to assess the community tree resources, including species composition, stocking levels and tree conditions, all of which will assist in making informed management decisions. Further, the inventory data will further define effective planting locations to enhance Wildwood Crest’s tree resources.