Wildwood Crest awarded $5,000 Environmental Stewardship Grant

WILDWOOD CREST – The Borough of Wildwood Crest has been awarded a $5,000 grant to support an open space and resiliency project at Preston Avenue Park. This funding is being provided as part of Atlantic City Electric’s Sustainable Communities Grant program to support open space and resiliency projects in South Jersey. Atlantic City Electric and its program administrator Sustainable Jersey have chosen 13 local municipalities to receive $75,000 in funds.

The Wildwood Crest Green Team committee was instrumental in securing this Sustainable Communities Grant.

“We are honored to receive this grant and are very appreciative of the work done by the Wildwood Crest Green Team to help secure it,” Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera said. “The borough is doing all it can to take part in and promote sustainable community initiatives of all kinds. This grant will certainly go toward good use.”

The Borough of Wildwood Crest plans to use this grant to help fund upgrades to Preston Avenue Park (Preston Avenue and Bayview Drive) to create a safe egg-laying space for diamondback terrapins and an educational area for visitors to the park. The Borough of Wildwood Crest Green Team is currently working with the borough engineer on plans and designs for upgrades to this park.