Wildwood Crest awarded $5,000 Environmental Stewardship Grant

WILDWOOD CREST — The Borough of Wildwood Crest has been awarded a $5,000 grant to support an open space and resiliency project at Preston Avenue Park. This funding is being provided as part of Atlantic City Electric's Sustainable Communities Grant program to support open space and resiliency projects in South Jersey. Atlantic City Electric and its program administrator Sustainable Jersey have chosen 13 local municipalities to receive $75,000 in funds.
The Wildwood Crest Green Team committee was instrumental in securing this Sustainable Communities Grant.
“We are honored to receive this grant and are very appreciative of the work done by the Wildwood Crest Green Team to help secure it,” Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera said. “The borough is doing all it can to take part in and promote sustainable community initiatives of all kinds. This grant will certainly go toward good use.”
The Borough of Wildwood Crest plans to use this grant to help fund upgrades to Preston Avenue Park (Preston Avenue and Bayview Drive) to create a safe egg-laying space for diamondback terrapins and an educational area for visitors to the park. The Borough of Wildwood Crest Green Team is currently working with the borough engineer on plans and designs for upgrades to this park.
“Climate change and its social and environmental effects are among the most significant challenge facing the world today, and it is imperative that we take the steps to help preserve and restore our natural habitat while preparing for a world with more extreme weather and less predictability,” said Melissa Lavinson, senior vice president of Governmental and External Affairs for Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric. “The projects benefiting from this funding provide direct support to our communities, through the conservation of critical open space, supporting recreational opportunities and building resilience in the face of a changing climate. We have a vested interest in the wellbeing and success of our communities. It’s what drives us. I’m excited to see these innovative projects in action, as well as the positive impacts they will have toward establishing a healthy environment and community.”
“As we experience the devastating effects of extreme weather and a changing climate on New Jersey communities, providing these grants will encourage municipalities to complete environmental stewardship and resiliency projects to help us meet future challenges,” said Randall Solomon, executive director of Sustainable Jersey. “We value our partnership with Atlantic City Electric on this important initiative.”
Atlantic City Electric’s Sustainable Communities Grant Program will provide up to $75,000 in grants annually to fund open space and environmental projects and resiliency projects across the company’s South Jersey service area. The program will provide grants of up to $10,000 each to municipalities for projects focusing on open space preservation, improvements to parks and recreation resources, and environmental conservation. The company also will provide grants of up to $25,000 to support resiliency projects.
Municipalities in the Atlantic City Electric service area can apply for a Sustainable Communities Grant each year. A committee with representatives from Atlantic City Electric and Sustainable Jersey reviews each application and selects the projects to receive funding. Interested organizations can learn more about the Sustainable Communities Grant Program and how to submit a grant request at atlanticcityelectric.com/SustainableCommunities.