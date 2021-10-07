West Cape May Lima Bean Festival is Oct. 9

West Cape May was once known as the Lima Bean Capital of the East Coast. To honor this history, all things lima bean will be celebrated from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 in the borough’s Backyard Park at 732 Broadway, behind the fire house.

Listen to live music from local musicians while visiting our talented vendors who will be offering items such as lima bean honey, lima bean hummus, key-lima cookies, lima bean chili, lima bean soup, pulled pork, hotdogs – with or without lima bean relish, lima bean succotash, rice bowls, empanadas, pizza, baby clothes, books, hand-crafted sculptures, vintage items, T-shirts, jewelry, pottery, quilted items, candles, hand-crafted sea glass art, glass ornaments, fresh produce and more. And you won’t want to miss the kittens and lima bean toys stuffed with catnip, offered by our local animal shelter.

Proceeds benefit the West Cape May Shade Tree Commission and its endeavors to maintain the tree canopy of the borough.

Information is available and can be found at WestCapeMay.us or on Facebook at facebook.com/events/484179185801112.