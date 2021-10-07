 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Cape May Lima Bean Festival is Oct. 9
0 comments

West Cape May Lima Bean Festival is Oct. 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

West Cape May was once known as the Lima Bean Capital of the East Coast. To honor this history, all things lima bean will be celebrated from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 in the borough’s Backyard Park at 732 Broadway, behind the fire house.

Listen to live music from local musicians while visiting our talented vendors who will be offering items such as lima bean honey, lima bean hummus, key-lima cookies, lima bean chili, lima bean soup, pulled pork, hotdogs – with or without lima bean relish, lima bean succotash, rice bowls, empanadas, pizza, baby clothes, books, hand-crafted sculptures, vintage items, T-shirts, jewelry, pottery, quilted items, candles, hand-crafted sea glass art, glass ornaments, fresh produce and more. And you won’t want to miss the kittens and lima bean toys stuffed with catnip, offered by our local animal shelter.

Proceeds benefit the West Cape May Shade Tree Commission and its endeavors to maintain the tree canopy of the borough.

Information is available and can be found at WestCapeMay.us or on Facebook at facebook.com/events/484179185801112.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News