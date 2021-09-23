West Cape May borough-wide yard sale bulk trash pick up

Join your neighbors and friends for the Annual West Cape May Borough Wide Yard Sale on Oct. 16th from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Clean out your closets, attics, garages and sheds and join in the fun. Whether you are a buyer or a seller, the day promises to be an enjoyable way to welcome Fall and visit safely with your neighbors. The sale is sponsored by the West Cape May Environmental Commission, which means that there are no fees, or permits needed, the sale will be well advertised in local papers and signs will be put up around town.

Sellers are encouraged to put a sign at the end of your street to point the way. Please note, there is no rain date. Please wear a mask and use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing to keep everyone in our community safe.

For sellers:

• Do some spring cleaning in your house, yard, garage, and shed.

• Please register at Borough Hall or by calling (609) 884-1005, ext. 100

• Have fun

For buyers:

• Visit westcapemay.us for a master list of all the yard sales properties.

• Plan your route for the day, so you don’t miss out on any bargains.