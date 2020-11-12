Two officers promoted at rare in-person Township Committee meeting

As he has on other occasions, Donohue described the police department as a family, saying when officers retire they remain an important part of the community. In his comments, he thanked Doug Osmundsen for his service.

Osmundsen served as administrative lieutenant in Middle Township before his recent retirement. He was hired by Middle Township in 1994, soon after his graduation from the Cape May County Police Academy.

He was transferred to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office in 1999, assigned to the Narcotics Task Force, according to his biography posted to the Police Department’s website. He returned to Middle Township in 2002. He was assigned to the major crimes unit as a detective in 2007 and promoted to sergeant in 2010, becoming a lieutenant in 2016.

“The process goes on and the family grows,” Donohue said at the meeting.

DeLanzo received a round of applause when she completed the oath and was joined for a photo by her extended family.

“We love you. Be safe,” said Donohue.

Police Chief Christopher Leusner was not at the meeting but participated remotely. He watched the ceremony on his phone.