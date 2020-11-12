Two officers promoted at rare in-person Township Committee meeting

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Members of the public attended through video conferencing, but members of the Middle Township Committee met in person Nov. 2 for the promotion of two police officers.
Leonard Larkin was promoted to sergeant and Jennifer DeLanzo was promoted to lieutenant. The officers were sworn in to their new ranks after committee members’ unanimous approval of the promotions.
The officers were joined by family members at Township Hall. Members of the public could watch and participate in the meeting remotely, but could not attend in person.
As have governing bodies throughout the state this year, Middle Township Committee has held most meetings remotely because of emergency restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We are back here in our meeting room the third time we’ve been here since March,” said Mayor Tim Donohue. “On each of those occasions, it was to swear in a new or promoted police officer. We feel it’s very important to do this the right way and to give it the gravity it deserves.”
Donohue and other committee members congratulated the officers.
The mayor spoke glowingly about the local police department.
“We’re blessed in Middle Township to have a great, deep bench of qualified officers when these promotions come up. It’s very hard to make these decisions, but that’s a good problem to have,” Donohue said. “It’s a really great department and a great chain of command.”
As he has on other occasions, Donohue described the police department as a family, saying when officers retire they remain an important part of the community. In his comments, he thanked Doug Osmundsen for his service.
Osmundsen served as administrative lieutenant in Middle Township before his recent retirement. He was hired by Middle Township in 1994, soon after his graduation from the Cape May County Police Academy.
He was transferred to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office in 1999, assigned to the Narcotics Task Force, according to his biography posted to the Police Department’s website. He returned to Middle Township in 2002. He was assigned to the major crimes unit as a detective in 2007 and promoted to sergeant in 2010, becoming a lieutenant in 2016.
“The process goes on and the family grows,” Donohue said at the meeting.
DeLanzo received a round of applause when she completed the oath and was joined for a photo by her extended family.
“We love you. Be safe,” said Donohue.
Police Chief Christopher Leusner was not at the meeting but participated remotely. He watched the ceremony on his phone.
“I just want to say congratulations to the officers. I couldn’t agree more with what the mayor said,” he said. “We have a great department and a lot of officers to choose from. We went through a process and we made the best choice that we can. I’m confident that these officers are going to do a great job and lead the men and women of this department.”
He said the newly promoted officers have had great careers already.
“Jen was a patrol sergeant. She was a lead officer. She worked in our police youth camp, is a hostage negotiator (and) brings a wealth of experience to the job,” he said.
Larkin has served as a drill sergeant at the county police academy and has worked as a physical fitness instructor and is a drug recognition expert.
“We couldn’t be more blessed than to have these officers step into these leadership roles,” he said. “I know they’re going to do a good job, make us all proud and help keep the residents of Middle Township safe.”
“Amen,” added Donohue.
