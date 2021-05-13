Third graders carry out Litterbug Project

Dennis Township Elementary School’s third grade celebrated Earth Day this spring by participating in the Litterbug Project.
The school partnered with the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority, the Dennis Township Environmental Commission, and the Dennis Township Education Association's PRIDE Committee to raise awareness of the importance of recycling.
Students celebrated Earth Day by creating 3D bugs — real or imaginary. These bugs were created at home using recycled materials. The projects were admired by guests from the township Environmental Commission and the county MUA for their creativity and use of recycled materials to form their Litterbugs. The MUA, the Environmental Commission and the PRIDE committee sponsored the Earth Day event and provided prizes to all participants. The Cape May County MUA donated a TREX bench to recognize the school's dedication to recycling and its commitment to the environment.