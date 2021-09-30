The Wildwoods welcome rock ‘n roll legends to annual Fabulous ‘50s and Beyond Weekend Oct. 15 & 16

THE WILDWOODS – The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce presents the 17th annual Fabulous ‘50s and Beyond Weekend, a two-day celebration on Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16, paying tribute to the music of the ’50s, ‘60s and ‘70s and highlighting the Wildwoods’ role in the birth of rock ‘n roll music.
The fun begins Friday night inside the Wildwoods Convention Center’s Oceanfront Arena. Guests will be moving and grooving to classic oldies during the ‘50s Dance Party featuring The Cameos from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Admission is $16 per person.
Saturday will feature a full day of outdoor fun and live music during the free Fabulous ‘50s Street Fair at Fox Park, located across from the Wildwoods Convention Center on Ocean Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The street fair will include live entertainment throughout the day, a classic car show, a Doo Wop Back to the ‘50s Bus Tour and a variety of vendors offering ‘50s memorabilia, merchandise, many delicious food options and much more.
The weekend’s feature event happens 7 p.m. Saturday when the Fabulous ‘50s and Beyond Concert will take place in the Oceanfront Arena at the Wildwoods Convention Center. The star-studded musical line-up will include music from the ’50s with Little Anthony & The Imperials, the ‘60s with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, and the ’70s with The Spinners. The opening act will feature The Mahoney Brothers paying tribute to the times, performing as Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison and Jerry Lee Lewis. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for the concert.
For additional information or to purchase tickets, stop by the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce at 3306 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, visit Wildwoods.com, or call 609-729-4000. Tickets are also available through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster locations. A limited number of tickets will be available at the Wildwoods Convention Center Box Office the weekend of the event.
For additional information about the Fabulous ‘50s & Beyond Weekend and a complete list of weekend activities, visit WildwoodsNJ.com/event/fabulous-50s-beyond-weekend/ or call 609-729-4000.
For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.