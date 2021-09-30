The Wildwoods welcome rock ‘n roll legends to annual Fabulous ‘50s and Beyond Weekend Oct. 15 & 16

THE WILDWOODS – The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce presents the 17th annual Fabulous ‘50s and Beyond Weekend, a two-day celebration on Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16, paying tribute to the music of the ’50s, ‘60s and ‘70s and highlighting the Wildwoods’ role in the birth of rock ‘n roll music.

The fun begins Friday night inside the Wildwoods Convention Center’s Oceanfront Arena. Guests will be moving and grooving to classic oldies during the ‘50s Dance Party featuring The Cameos from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Admission is $16 per person.

Saturday will feature a full day of outdoor fun and live music during the free Fabulous ‘50s Street Fair at Fox Park, located across from the Wildwoods Convention Center on Ocean Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The street fair will include live entertainment throughout the day, a classic car show, a Doo Wop Back to the ‘50s Bus Tour and a variety of vendors offering ‘50s memorabilia, merchandise, many delicious food options and much more.