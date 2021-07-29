The Wildwoods Host Return of World’s Largest Beach Ultimate Tournament Saturday July 31 & Sunday, August 1

The 29th annual Co-Ed Beach Ultimate Frisbee Tournament, the largest coed beach Frisbee tournament in the world, returns to the Wildwoods award-winning beaches on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1.

Held every July in the Wildwoods, the Wildwood Beach Ultimate Tournament started in 1992 and draws over 400 teams from the United States and around the globe.

Beach Ultimate, originally known as Ultimate Frisbee, is a noncontact team sport played by players with a flying disc. It mixes the best features of sports such as soccer, basketball, American football and netball into a simple yet fascinating and demanding game.

Points are scored by passing the disc to a teammate in the opposing end zone. Other basic rules are that players must not take steps while holding the disc, and interceptions, incomplete passes, and passes out of bounds are turnovers.

Teams participate in this action-packed tournament consisting of 4-on-4 team competition for players of all levels ages 18 years and older. A normal game is played until one team achieves 15 scores. A score is similar to a touchdown because to score, someone must catch the Frisbee in the end zone. All beach ultimate players demonstrate strength, agility and stamina in order to play such a physical game while sinking into a soft, sandy surface.