The Wildwoods Convention Center hosts return of Fishing and Boating Expo January 8-9

THE WILDWOODS — The Fishing & Boating Expo returns to the Oceanfront Arena at the Wildwoods Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 8 and Sunday, Jan. 9.

This year’s event is brought to you by “The Fisherman Magazine,” “Rack & Fin Radio with host Tom P” and MudHen Brewery, and has expanded to over 35,000 square feet of indoor exhibitor space with displays showcasing a wide range of exciting new products, services and programs that all fishermen and boaters will find useful. The expo will offer the latest “gotta have toys” available to view, demo and buy! Products include but are not limited to rods, reels, lures, sporting equipment, sporting gear, boats, accessories, clothing, and state-of-the-art marine electronics.

The Fishing & Boating Expo is pleased to announce that special guest, Captain Dave Marciano from Wicked Tuna will be on hand for the duration of the expo. Captain Dave will have a booth set up and will be giving a short seminar and Q&A to follow on both Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at noon. Attendees can meet back bay legend, Fred Uhlman, who hosts South Jersey’s longest running fishing show “Jersey Cape Fishing” and who will feature a float rig demo at his booth.