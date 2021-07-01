The Wildwoods Convention Center hosts return of Dance Xplosion National Dance finals

WILDWOOD — Dance Xplosion National Dance Competition finals return to the Wildwoods Convention Center from Monday, July 5, through Saturday, July 10.
Dancers from all over the country will compete for cash and prizes during the six-day event set to feature solos, duets, trios, small groups, large groups, lines and productions, performed by dancers of various skill levels ranging from amateur to experienced. All performances are choreographed to music and are sure to amaze.
Competitions will be held 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and admission is free.
For additional information about Dance Xplosion, call 516-781-3400 or visit DanceXplosionTalent.com.
For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.