The Wildwoods Convention Center hosts ‘Family Holiday Celebration’

The Wildwoods — The Wildwoods invite all to enjoy the annual Family Holiday Celebration, held at the Wildwoods Convention Center, on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Wildwoods Convention Center will be sparkling with holiday lights and filled with the sounds of holiday music during this free family-friendly celebration. Enjoy unique, one-of-a-kind holiday crafts and gifts, children’s face painting, local school children’s choruses and band performances, a special performance by the Avalon String Band, gymnastics & cheer performances, a magician, free holiday movies and a special visit from Santa Claus. The Family Holiday Celebration will end with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony outside the Wildwoods Convention Center at 4:30 p.m.