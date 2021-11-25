The Wildwoods Convention Center hosts ‘Family Holiday Celebration’

The Wildwoods — The Wildwoods invite all to enjoy the annual Family Holiday Celebration, held at the Wildwoods Convention Center, on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Wildwoods Convention Center will be sparkling with holiday lights and filled with the sounds of holiday music during this free family-friendly celebration. Enjoy unique, one-of-a-kind holiday crafts and gifts, children’s face painting, local school children’s choruses and band performances, a special performance by the Avalon String Band, gymnastics & cheer performances, a magician, free holiday movies and a special visit from Santa Claus. The Family Holiday Celebration will end with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony outside the Wildwoods Convention Center at 4:30 p.m.
The exciting and fun-filled entertainment schedule for the Family Holiday Celebration is as follows:
9 a.m. Margaret Mace Choir
9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Holiday Shopping Bazaar, Children’s Craft Making Table, Holiday Movies & Stocking Making Table
9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Face Painters
9:30 a.m. Cape May Dance Company
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Balloon Twisting
10:30 a.m. Wildwood Catholic Academy – Lower Division
11:00 a.m. Wildwood Catholic Academy – Upper Division
11:30 a.m. SANTA ARRIVES!
Noon Ken Northridge ~ Magician
1 p.m. Glenwood Choir
1:20 p.m. Wildwood Middle School Choir
1:40 p.m. Wildwood High School Choir
2 p.m. Avalon String Band
3 p.m. Crest Memorial School Choir
3:45 p.m. T.B.D
4:30 p.m. Wildwoods Convention Center Tree Lighting Ceremony
You can also grab a seat and enjoy FREE holiday movie classics. Movies will be shown in Meeting Room 3 of the Wildwoods Convention Center, and times are as follows:
9:30 a.m. Rudolph
10:30 a.m. Frosty the Snowman
11:30 a.m. Santa Claus is Coming to Town
12:30 p.m. Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol
1:30 p.m. The Grinch (cartoon)
2:00 p.m. A Charlie Brown Christmas
2:30 p.m. Polar Express
For additional information about the Family Holiday Celebration, call 609-729-9000 or visit WildwoodHoliday.com. For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.