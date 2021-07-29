The Wildwoods Convention Center hosts 6th Annual Jus Nice Sneaker Convention Saturday, July 31

The sneaker community will unite at the Wildwoods Convention Center on Saturday, July 31 during the sixth annual Jus Nice Sneaker Convention. This event is the only sneaker convention of its kind in southern New Jersey.

The convention is a chance for the sneaker head community to buy, sell and trade some of the most unique and high in demand sneakers available. There will be lots of giveaways like free Yeezy slides and a raffle for an OG Yeezy wave runner. Enjoy music by DJ Cree and don’t miss special guest sneaker YouTuber Unbreakable Kicks.

The convention will be held from noon until 5 p.m., and is an event for all ages. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased through JusNiceSneakerConvention.com or at the door the day of the event. You can carry sneakers into the event (just nothing with wheels) to trade with vendors.

For additional information about the Jus Nice Sneaker Convention or vendor information, call 609-305-3658 or visit JusNiceSneakerConvention.com.

For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.