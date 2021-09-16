The Wildwoods celebrate Celtic heritage during 30th annual Irish Fall Festival Sept. 23-26

THE WILDWOODS – The 30th Annual Irish Fall Festival, the East Coast’s largest Irish Festival, comes to North Wildwood on Thursday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 26.
This festive four-day event is sponsored by James J. Reilly, Division 1, Ancient Order of Hibernians. The AOH is an organization which fosters and preserves Irish culture and heritage.
The festival, designed to celebrate Irish culture and heritage through a variety of exciting events that are sure to entertain, tees off on Thursday, September 23 with a golf tournament at Cape May National Golf Course, located at Route 9 and Fairway Drive in Cape May Court House. The fee is $120 and includes green fee and cart, dinner, refreshments and many prizes. Space is limited and reservations are suggested. To reserve a spot, please call the AOH at 800-474-7491.
Vendors with Irish merchandise will line Olde New Jersey Avenue in North Wildwood Friday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 26 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Irish memorabilia will be available for purchase along with Irish treats sure to satisfy any palate. On Friday and Saturday, free live Irish entertainment will be featured on the main stage at Chestnut and Olde New Jersey Avenue from noon to 8:30 p.m.; as well as music in all pubs and taverns. Performers will include Broken Shillelaghs, Birmingham 6, Timmy Kelly, Brothers McGillian, Natterjacks, Robbie and Tim, McHugh and Company and Ballina. In addition, Irish Schools of Dance will perform throughout both days.
Festivities on Saturday will kick off with a 5K run and 1 mile family walk starting at 8 a.m. Registration will be held at the AOH tent located between 1st and 2nd avenues on Olde New Jersey Avenue, the day of the event. A $30 entry fee is required to participate. You can pre-register at RunSignUp.com/Race/NJ/Wildwood/IrishJog5K. Pre-registrants are guaranteed a T-shirt.
Saturday’s entertainment continues at Bill Henfey Park located at 8th and Central Avenues at 10 a.m. with the Brian Riley Pipe Exhibition. The exhibition will feature some of the best pipe bands in the East. There will also be free Irish dance lessons on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at the Elks Lodge located in the Festival District at 109 West New Jersey Ave.
On Sunday, everyone is welcome to celebrate the faith and heritage of the Irish at Saint Ann’s Roman Catholic Church, located at Glenwood and Atlantic Avenues, for a 10:30 a.m. Mass. There will be a procession from the main entrance to the altar by the Protectors of the Faith Guards, the Cape May County Emerald Society Honor Guard and a liturgical bag piper soloist. A special parade will follow the mass at 12:30 p.m. at 20th and Surf avenues, continuing to Spruce and Olde New Jersey avenues.
Once again, the AOH is honored to have Seamus Boyle, past national president of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, as a special guest. The parade also will feature Miss North Wildwood Madeline Melle, many fraternal organizations, bag pipe bands, Irish dance groups and much, much more.
For additional information about the 30th Annual Irish Fall Festival, call 800-IRISH-91 or visit CMCAOH.com.
For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.