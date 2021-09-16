The Wildwoods celebrate Celtic heritage during 30th annual Irish Fall Festival Sept. 23-26

Festivities on Saturday will kick off with a 5K run and 1 mile family walk starting at 8 a.m. Registration will be held at the AOH tent located between 1st and 2nd avenues on Olde New Jersey Avenue, the day of the event. A $30 entry fee is required to participate. You can pre-register at RunSignUp.com/Race/NJ/Wildwood/IrishJog5K. Pre-registrants are guaranteed a T-shirt.

Saturday’s entertainment continues at Bill Henfey Park located at 8th and Central Avenues at 10 a.m. with the Brian Riley Pipe Exhibition. The exhibition will feature some of the best pipe bands in the East. There will also be free Irish dance lessons on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at the Elks Lodge located in the Festival District at 109 West New Jersey Ave.

On Sunday, everyone is welcome to celebrate the faith and heritage of the Irish at Saint Ann’s Roman Catholic Church, located at Glenwood and Atlantic Avenues, for a 10:30 a.m. Mass. There will be a procession from the main entrance to the altar by the Protectors of the Faith Guards, the Cape May County Emerald Society Honor Guard and a liturgical bag piper soloist. A special parade will follow the mass at 12:30 p.m. at 20th and Surf avenues, continuing to Spruce and Olde New Jersey avenues.