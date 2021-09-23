The Wildwoods Celebrate American Racing Heritage During ‘The Race of Gentlemen’ Vintage Car and Motorcycle Beach Drag Races October 1-3

Saturday is Race Day, which features vintage auto and motorcycle races on the beach. Gates open at 8 a.m. and racing begins around 9 a.m., or when the ocean tide goes out. A TROG bonfire and beach party will take place Saturday night from 8 p.m. until midnight with live music and a food and drink tent.

More beach racing takes place on Sunday with gates opening at 8 a.m. Don't miss the gentlemen going head-to-head for the winning title! Bracket racing begins late morning once the machines warm up.

Also on Saturday and Sunday, check out the Customs by the Sea, a traditional custom car show presented by Kustomrama, the Traditional Rod & Kustom Encyclopedia. This is a celebration of the early custom car, open for pre-1952 custom cars, restyled in a pre-1952 style.

Entrance for the event is located at the end of Morey’s Piers Mariners Amusement Pier on Schellenger Avenue in Wildwood. No coolers are permitted on the beach. Beverages and food will be available for sale for your convenience. Please note that race times may vary depending on ocean tide. Full weekend passes are available for purchase online and at the door. Single-day tickets will only be available for purchase at the door. For ticket prices and more information or to purchase weekend passes visit TheRaceOfGentlemen.com.