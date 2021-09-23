The Wildwoods Celebrate American Racing Heritage During ‘The Race of Gentlemen’ Vintage Car and Motorcycle Beach Drag Races October 1-3

Experience "The Race of Gentlemen" Vintage Car and Motorcycle Beach Drag Races, an automotive carnival that celebrates American racing heritage and a homage to automobile and motorcycle history, hosted by the Oilers Car Club/Motorcycle Club from Friday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 3.
Stultz & Son Productions presents "The Race of the Gentlemen," which features pre-1934 cars and pre-1947 motorcycles racing along the water's edge on the Wildwoods spacious beaches.
Commonly referred to as TROG for short, it is a one-of-a-kind vintage hot rod and motorcycle beach drag racing event and festival born from the shared interests of a group of passionate purveyors of speed and pays tribute to a style of racing that evokes the ghosts of yesteryear.
The multi-day celebration of American heritage evokes a bygone era when hand-built pre-WWII cars and motorcycles were pieced together in backyards and garages, then tested and proven on the flat, hard sand of the beach. The vintage cars and motorcycles are hand selected for the exhibitions by TROG’s founders and must be built using pre-WWII chassis and engines, as well as period correct, hand fabricated parts.
On Friday, “The Night of the Troglodytes,” a rollicking chopper party, takes place at the Binn’s Motel on Atlantic Avenue from 5-11:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door.
Saturday is Race Day, which features vintage auto and motorcycle races on the beach. Gates open at 8 a.m. and racing begins around 9 a.m., or when the ocean tide goes out. A TROG bonfire and beach party will take place Saturday night from 8 p.m. until midnight with live music and a food and drink tent.
More beach racing takes place on Sunday with gates opening at 8 a.m. Don't miss the gentlemen going head-to-head for the winning title! Bracket racing begins late morning once the machines warm up.
Also on Saturday and Sunday, check out the Customs by the Sea, a traditional custom car show presented by Kustomrama, the Traditional Rod & Kustom Encyclopedia. This is a celebration of the early custom car, open for pre-1952 custom cars, restyled in a pre-1952 style.
Entrance for the event is located at the end of Morey’s Piers Mariners Amusement Pier on Schellenger Avenue in Wildwood. No coolers are permitted on the beach. Beverages and food will be available for sale for your convenience. Please note that race times may vary depending on ocean tide. Full weekend passes are available for purchase online and at the door. Single-day tickets will only be available for purchase at the door. For ticket prices and more information or to purchase weekend passes visit TheRaceOfGentlemen.com.