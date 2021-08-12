The Wildwoods beaches receive major tourism honors

Stretching for five miles across North Wildwood, Wildwood and Wildwood Crest, the Wildwoods beaches are free for visitors to enjoy with no beach tags required. The beaches are the ideal location to clear the mind, escape the chaos, and enjoy the calming effects of ‘Beach Therapy’. The wide, spacious beaches allow plenty of room to stretch out. Beachgoers have the option of choosing to enjoy a relaxing day in the sun, or a more adventurous day of activities on the water, such as surfing, boogie boarding, fishing, power boating, jet-skiing, sailing, kayaking, and whale watching. Plus, there’s a dog-friendly beach and a large dog park right on the sand at Glenwood Avenue Beach, ensuring that visitors can bring along their four-legged friends.