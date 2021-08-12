The Wildwoods beaches receive major tourism honors

The Wildwoods — The Wildwoods free beaches have won significant national and regional notoriety, recognizing their family friendly atmosphere, cleanliness and accessibility.
Stretching for five miles across North Wildwood, Wildwood and Wildwood Crest, the Wildwoods beaches are free for visitors to enjoy with no beach tags required. The beaches are the ideal location to clear the mind, escape the chaos, and enjoy the calming effects of ‘Beach Therapy’. The wide, spacious beaches allow plenty of room to stretch out. Beachgoers have the option of choosing to enjoy a relaxing day in the sun, or a more adventurous day of activities on the water, such as surfing, boogie boarding, fishing, power boating, jet-skiing, sailing, kayaking, and whale watching. Plus, there’s a dog-friendly beach and a large dog park right on the sand at Glenwood Avenue Beach, ensuring that visitors can bring along their four-legged friends.
Thus far in 2021, the Wildwoods beaches have received nine national and regional accolades:
HGTV – Best Jersey Shore Beaches
Reader’s Digest – The 15 Best Affordable Beach Vacations in America
Reader’s Digest – 14 Best Beach Boardwalks in America
MSN.com, PureWOW – The 15 Best Beaches in New Jersey, Hands Down
Wherever Family – Best New Jersey Beaches for the Family
Family Destinations Guide – 16 Best Beaches in New Jersey, The Top Beaches to Visit
NBC4 Washington, D.C. – Top 10 Beaches Near the D.C. Area
News12 The Bronx – Best Beaches in New Jersey
Her Campus – The Best New Jersey Beaches to Check Out This Summer
In 2020, the Wildwoods beaches received accolades among the: ‘15 Best Beaches in New Jersey For When You Need to Escape the City’ by Conde Nast Traveler, and namede among the ‘9 Best Family Beaches in New Jersey’ by Family Vacation Critic. In 2019, the Wildwoods beaches were named one of the ‘25 Best Family Beach Vacations to Take with the Kids in the USA’ by TripAdvisor.
In 2018, the beaches were awarded USA TODAY’s Reader’s Choice Award for ‘Best Beach in New Jersey’. Additionally, Marina Life Magazine named the Wildwood Crest beach as ‘One Of The Top Ten East Coast Beaches in 2017’. In 2016, Better Homes and Gardens named the Wildwoods one of the nation’s ‘Top 10 Beaches You MUST Visit With Your Family’; Family Vacation Critic named the Wildwoods beachs ‘Best Beaches for Families’; and USA TODAY 10Best named the Wildwoods Dog Beach one of the top 10 ‘Best Dog Friendly Beaches’ in the nation.
Additional awards and accolades recognizing the Wildwoods beaches include:
New York Daily News – Best Sports Beach
Smarter Travel – Best Beach Town in America for a Classic Experience
Homes.com – Best Beach Town for a Classic Experience
America Online – Top Ten More Beach for Your Money
PHL17 Philly Hot List – Best Beaches
NJ.com – Favorite Beach and Boardwalk
New Jersey Marine Sciences Consortium – Best Beaches in New Jersey; Best Beach for Family Vacations; Best Beach for Tourism; Best Beach for Events; Best Beach for Ecotoursim
John Siciliano, Executive Director for the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority, shared his senitments about receiving the numerous accolades: “We are honored to be listed among the nation’s top beaches. These prestigious recognitions that we’ve received throughout the years demonstrate that the Wildwoods have truly grown to become one of the East Coast’s top family vacation destinations. We hope that these honors attract even more visitors to our beautiful five-mile stretch of free and spacious beaches. The accolades are a tribute to everyone who works extremely hard to make our beaches and the Wildwoods the premier family destination that it is today.”