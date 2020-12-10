The Reeds at Shelter Haven partnering with toy retailer for holiday pop-up shop

STONE HARBOR — Boutique luxury hotel The Reeds at Shelter Haven has partnered with New Jersey-based independent toy shop Just Kidding Around to offer a more personal, socially distanced retail experience this holiday season.

Debuting the Friday after Thanksgiving and running through December, the retail pop-up in the boutique hotel’s spacious retail storefront will feature toys from the beloved shop’s curated collection, hand-selected to help engage children in unique ways.

The retail selection will feature a mix of arts and crafts, musical play pieces and educational sets to encourage interactive learning for all ages. Young shoppers will have the chance to video conference with Santa each weekend, joining directly from his North Pole workshop, to share their personal wish list for the holiday season.

Shoppers will be encouraged to purchase or drop off a toy for the local Cape May Toys for Tots while Zooming with Santa. Cape May Toys for Tots distributes toys as holiday gifts to children in the community.