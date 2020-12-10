The Reeds at Shelter Haven partnering with toy retailer for holiday pop-up shop

STONE HARBOR — Boutique luxury hotel The Reeds at Shelter Haven has partnered with New Jersey-based independent toy shop Just Kidding Around to offer a more personal, socially distanced retail experience this holiday season.
Debuting the Friday after Thanksgiving and running through December, the retail pop-up in the boutique hotel’s spacious retail storefront will feature toys from the beloved shop’s curated collection, hand-selected to help engage children in unique ways.
The retail selection will feature a mix of arts and crafts, musical play pieces and educational sets to encourage interactive learning for all ages. Young shoppers will have the chance to video conference with Santa each weekend, joining directly from his North Pole workshop, to share their personal wish list for the holiday season.
Shoppers will be encouraged to purchase or drop off a toy for the local Cape May Toys for Tots while Zooming with Santa. Cape May Toys for Tots distributes toys as holiday gifts to children in the community.
“Our partnership with Just Kidding Around ensures our guests and neighbors have the opportunity to shop local for their youngest loved ones this holiday season,” said Ron Gorodesky, president of Refined Hospitality. “This curated holiday boutique encourages shoppers to avoid seasonal crowds while supporting an independently owned and operated shop and families in need. Plus, children get to video conference with Santa on the weekends, making the experience even more special.”
To maintain social distancing, a maximum number of 10 shoppers will be allowed in the pop-up boutique at a time. Mandatory face coverings and social distancing protocols will be in place to ensure the safety of shoppers and associates. Guests are encouraged to call the property in advance to reserve an individual shopping experience. All major credit cards will be accepted.
For more information, see reedsatshelterhaven.com.
