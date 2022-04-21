The Harbor Gallery is pleased to announce their featured local artists for the month of May.

CAPE MAY — Woodcarver Bruce Beiber, painter Annette Patton and nature artist Meghan Kolk will display their works for the month of May, with an opening reception to meet the artists 4 to 6 p.m. on May 6.

All artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May. Light refreshments will be served.

“There are so many talented local artists. All of our meet-the-artists receptions will be on the first Friday of each month,” said Gretchen Whitman, sanctuary director. “We are encouraging art and nature lovers to come and meet our artists from 4 to 6 p.m. on first Fridays and then head over to The Gallery at Ferry Park for their artists’ opening reception which runs from 5 to 7 p.m. on first Fridays as well.”

The show will remain on exhibit at the Harbor Gallery for the month of May. The Harbor Gallery is located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May at 1600 Delaware Ave. The Nature Center will follow all CDC COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Beiber has been carving and painting birds and fish out of white cedar for more than 50 years. He became interested in decoys in his late teens and taught himself to carve by carefully observing other carvers. Beiber has lived in Cape May for most of his life.

Patton came to Cape May more recently in 2020 from Margate. After working and raising four children, she has now been able to devote her time to painting. A self-taught artist with a great attention to detail, Patton paints the realistic features of Beiber’s birds and fish, often taking days to finish one piece. She also creates beach-inspired art.

Kolk’s multimedia artwork is inspired by her passion for birds, the beach and wildlife conservation. In her career as a wildlife biologist, she works to conserve endangered species that depend on the beach for their survival. Kolk uses natural items collected from the wrack line, such as shells, stones and driftwood to create her pieces, demonstrating the connection between the birds and their habitat. She hopes to inspire others to respect and protect the fragile coastal habitat and the wildlife in which they live.

The Harbor Gallery will feature two local artists each month with an opening reception on the first Friday of the month. June’s exhibit will feature the work of Janet Payne and Johnny Glogowski. For more information, contact the Nature Center of Cape May at 609-427-3045.