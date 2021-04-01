The Greater Wildwood Scholarship Fund announces scholarship applications are now available

The Greater Wildwood Scholarship Fund, Inc. (GWSF) is pleased to announce that applications for its competitive 2021 Scholarship Program are now available for graduating high school seniors who are current residents of the Wildwoods — Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, West Wildwood and North Wildwood. Deadline to apply is close of business Friday, April 23.

The Greater Wildwood Scholarship Fund supports individuals in obtaining educational training beyond the secondary level. Scholarships and grants are awarded based on financial need, academic achievement, and community service.

For more information about the program or to receive an application, please contact the GWSF Administrator at 609-522-5364 or via email at gwscholarship@gmail.com.