The Community Band by the Sea To Perform at Byrne Plaza Saturday, July 31

The Wildwoods will host the Community Band by the Sea, a large group of local musicians, for a special performance on Saturday, July 31 at 4 p.m. at Byrne Plaza, located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. Rain date is Sunday, August 1.

The Community Band by the Sea promotes awareness of the golden age of bands, a time when American instrumental bands were emerging in local towns. This performance will pay tribute to the community bands who would welcome visitors as they would arrive at the beach for a seaside retreat.

The Wildwoods have continued to be a special destination for many, and this performance is designed to support community band appreciation and provide high-quality music for its millions of visitors each year.

Brass, woodwind, and percussion instrumentalists from throughout the area, regardless of age and ability, were invited to participate in the community band. Instrumentalists have been provided music charts and will rehearse together prior to the performance for the event.

The event is free to attend. Attendees are asked to bring their own beach chairs and blankets and enjoy this great performance. For more information on the Community Band by the Sea, visit artmusicemporium.com/band-by-the-sea.

For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit www.WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.