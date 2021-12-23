The changing faces of Cape May Public Works

CAPT MAY CITY — Public Works is seeing some familiar faces departing and new faces coming in to assume the duties of caring for the city’s facilities and grounds. Saying farewell are Superintendent Joe Picard, who retired on Dec. 1, and long-time administrative clerk Pat D’Arco. Being welcomed is new Superintendent Eric Prusinski.

Picard spent about 25 years in public works in Norristown, Pennsylvania before being hired as the assistant superintendent of Cape May Public Works Department in July 2004. Picard became the superintendent in July 2014 when Robert Smith retired from the post.

Having worked in public works for nearly 43 years, Picard had a good grasp of what it meant to run the department in the City of Cape May.

“You have to keep the town looking good. In Cape May it’s all about making the town look good for the tourists and residents,” he said.

Picard said running public works is a challenge every day, but that’s what he liked about it the most.

“For doing it for 42 years, when you like what you are doing, it’s not really a job,” he said.