 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The 2021 Jersey Cape Antique Auto Show Winners
0 Comments

The 2021 Jersey Cape Antique Auto Show Winners

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAPE MAY — The City of Cape May along with the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) would like to congratulate the following winners of the Annual Jersey Cape Antique Auto Show:

Best of Show: Bob Holden, of Steelmantown, 1947 Studebaker Champion

Best Pre-war Vehicle: Al Brannen, of Wildwood, 1934 Ford Cabriolet

Best Post-war Vehicle: Ted Nagel, of Woodbine, 1962 Chevy Impala

Ladies’ Choice Vehicle: Carmen Dalessandro, of Fords, 1938 Ford Convertible

Drivers’ Choice Vehicle: Larry Charney, of Boothwyn, Pennsylvania, 1969 Dodge Daytona

Thank you to all who participated in this year’s show. Since 1935, AACA has had one goal: The preservation and enjoyment of automotive history of all types. To learn more about the Antique Automobile Club of America, visit AACA.org.

For additional information, visit CapeMayCity.com or call 609-884-9565. Like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/CapeMayCity and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/CapeMayCity.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News