The 2021 Jersey Cape Antique Auto Show Winners

CAPE MAY — The City of Cape May along with the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) would like to congratulate the following winners of the Annual Jersey Cape Antique Auto Show:

Best of Show: Bob Holden, of Steelmantown, 1947 Studebaker Champion

Best Pre-war Vehicle: Al Brannen, of Wildwood, 1934 Ford Cabriolet

Best Post-war Vehicle: Ted Nagel, of Woodbine, 1962 Chevy Impala

Ladies’ Choice Vehicle: Carmen Dalessandro, of Fords, 1938 Ford Convertible

Drivers’ Choice Vehicle: Larry Charney, of Boothwyn, Pennsylvania, 1969 Dodge Daytona

Thank you to all who participated in this year’s show. Since 1935, AACA has had one goal: The preservation and enjoyment of automotive history of all types. To learn more about the Antique Automobile Club of America, visit AACA.org.

