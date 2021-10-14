Taste of Cape May Kitchen Tour Oct. 16 features six Cape May homes to inspire avid home chefs

The Aurorean Cottage, built in 1867, was the summer home of Augustus Bournonville, a physician in the Union Army during the Civil War. It has been a year-round house, however, for most of its history. The kitchen has remained in the same location and much the same configuration for 154 years, while accommodating changes in cooking technology, lifestyles, and social trends. Today, a country kitchen with period antiques, it features the latest in functionality, while retaining its original Victorian character.

The Judson Bennett House was built circa 1887 for Judson Bennett, a Delaware River pilot, and his family. Judson and his wife, Lillian, raised three children here. The house is a Queen Anne Victorian that sits majestically at the corner of Washington and Queen Streets. A beautiful wrap-around porch is perfect for relaxing and watching the trolleys or horse and carriages go by. The home consists of heart pine hardwood floors throughout and the main staircase is over 100 years old. Tin ceilings in the parlor are a wonderful fixture to appreciate as is the beautiful fireplace. In the kitchen you will find a mix of old and new, featuring some old farm flair. The large kitchen island is meant for large gatherings and has Viking appliances, granite countertops and a delightful old pantry. It is a favorite part of the house to gather and entertain. The kitchen flows into the dining room where the Bennetts used to dine and gather. The back of the house, where it’s believed the original kitchen once was, is now a den. The den is a nice place to play games, read a book or enjoy sitting by the fireplace. The hosts of the house are very much into baking, cooking and celebrating life.