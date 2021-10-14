 Skip to main content
Susan Staeger promoted to Marketing and Public Relations manager at Cape Regional Health System
Susan Staeger promoted to Marketing and Public Relations manager at Cape Regional Health System

Susan Staeger_October 2021_4C.jpg
Cape Regional Health System, provided

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape Regional Health System has announced the promotion of Susan Staeger to Marketing and Public Relations manager. In her new role, Staeger will be responsible for the strategy and execution of all marketing and public relations activities throughout the Health System. She manages all aspects of digital and social media marketing, online presence including website development, public relations communications, media management and internal messaging development and distribution.

“Sue has been a member of the Cape Regional team for over 30 years and since 2005 has served in the role of coordinator of Marketing and Public Relations,” stated Joanne Carrocino, president and CEO, Cape Regional Health System. “Sue’s marketing knowledge, skills and expertise have advanced the Health System’s presence throughout all aspects of digital, social, radio and print marketing and communications. On behalf of the entire Cape Regional Team, I would like to congratulate Sue on this well-deserved promotion.”

After spending her childhood in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, Staeger moved to Ocean City, where she attended and graduated from Ocean City High School. She attended Taylor Business Institute graduating with honors. She is a certified Google Ads Display Specialist and is currently pursuing certification as a Google Ads Search Specialist.

Staeger and her husband Jeff have lived in Cape May Court House for 28 years. They have two grown children and three grandchildren. Sue is active in her local church, Christ Fellowship, as well as Aglow International — a global women’s ministry — where she serves on the Northeastern New Jersey Area Board as vice president of leadership development. Her favorite pastime is spending time with her growing family.

