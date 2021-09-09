 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Summer Send Off in Cape May City
0 comments

Summer Send Off in Cape May City

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Summer doesn’t end Labor Day Weekend in Cape May! The season continues Saturday, Sept. 18 with a fun-filled day celebrating what we’ve all been waiting for — Jaws on the beach.

The day starts with a sand sculpture contest on the beach in front of Convention Hall. Sculpting begins at 2 p.m., judging takes place at 6:30 p.m., and winners will be announced at 7:30 p.m. The contest is open to all ages and levels, beginners to professionals. Bring your tools, sunscreen, refreshments and creativity. Advance registration encouraged. Call 609-884-9565 to register.

The party continues with music, food, fun and games (including a dunk tank with the city’s mayor) at Convention Hall at 6 p.m. Don’t forget to bring your beach chair or blanket for the movie main event at 8 p.m. featuring the flick, Jaws.

For additional information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News