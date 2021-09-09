Summer Send Off in Cape May City

Summer doesn’t end Labor Day Weekend in Cape May! The season continues Saturday, Sept. 18 with a fun-filled day celebrating what we’ve all been waiting for — Jaws on the beach.

The day starts with a sand sculpture contest on the beach in front of Convention Hall. Sculpting begins at 2 p.m., judging takes place at 6:30 p.m., and winners will be announced at 7:30 p.m. The contest is open to all ages and levels, beginners to professionals. Bring your tools, sunscreen, refreshments and creativity. Advance registration encouraged. Call 609-884-9565 to register.

The party continues with music, food, fun and games (including a dunk tank with the city’s mayor) at Convention Hall at 6 p.m. Don’t forget to bring your beach chair or blanket for the movie main event at 8 p.m. featuring the flick, Jaws.

For additional information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.