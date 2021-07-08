Summer concert series returns to City of Cape May

CAPE MAY — The City of Cape May is happy to announce the return of the Summer Concert Series. Three of the acts originally scheduled to perform in 2020 will take the stage in August. All shows will be held at Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave. in Cape May, at 8 p.m.

Tickets for each concert are $48 for reserved seats and can be purchased in person at Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue or online at CapeMayCity.com. Box office hours at Convention Hall are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday and 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

“The Cape May Summer Concert Series is a treasured tradition for many of our visitors and residents, and we’re thrilled to bring it back to Convention Hall this year,” said Zachary Mullock, Mayor of the City of Cape May. “Whether they purchased tickets for last year’s show or want to buy new tickets this year, music lovers have three opportunities to enjoy fantastic music in our state-of-the-art beachside venue.”

On Wednesday, August 4, The Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston bring their unique brand of Rhythm & Blues to the Jersey Shore. The group recorded 45 top hits on the Billboard R & B chart, 16 of which landed on the Billboard Hot 100. Gerald Alston fronted the group on its biggest hits, including “Kiss and Say Goodbye” and the Grammy-winning “Shining Star.”