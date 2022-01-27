State Tourism Grant Awarded to Aviation Museum

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum will receive funding in 2022 through the Cooperative Marketing Grant Program of the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism. NASW Aviation Museum’s 2022 marketing campaign will support the Division of Travel and Tourism’s work promoting New Jersey as a premier travel destination.

The museum will partner with several organizations, including the Cape May County Department of Tourism, to attract visitors from out of state and let them know that there is more to the Jersey Cape than its beautiful beaches and famous boardwalks. Visitors will be encouraged to explore some of the area’s best kept secrets, such as the Aviation Museum. The museum is open all year and is the perfect rainy-day destination for the entire family.

NASW Aviation Museum operates out of historic Hangar #1 at the Cape May Airport. Hangar #1 is an all-wooden structure that was built in 1943 by the United States Navy, serving as an important aviation training facility during World War II. NASW Aviation Museum has transformed the historic hangar into a popular heritage tourism destination by capitalizing on the site’s proximity to the nationally renowned beaches, attractions, and activities available in Cape May County.