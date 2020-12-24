State OKs Woodbine for bicycle and pedestrian plan technical assistance

WOODBINE — The borough has been approved for technical assistance that will provide an updated Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan, Mayor William Pikolycky said.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Safety, Bicycle and Pedestrian Programs, has authorized Sam Schwartz Consulting to provide technical assistance to the borough.

This authorization was based upon an application submitted by the borough requesting the assistance.

The purpose of this study is to provide an updated document expanding on the recommendations that were included in the 2008 plan completed by Michael Baker Inc. Using the information from that report and additional information provided by the borough, the study will identify new opportunities to enhance the bicycle and pedestrian network and provide improved multimodal access to the destinations throughout Woodbine. As part of this effort, Schwartz will perform a bicycle level of traffic stress analysis, sidewalk inventory and assessment, bicycle and pedestrian crash analyses and intersection assessments, and develop mapping of regional bicycle facilities. The plan would focus on the development of specific active transportation improvements and a plan for implementing the improvements.

“Anyone interested in serving on a steering committee for this master plan project should send a letter of interest/resume to the Borough Hall,” Pikolycky said. “I am excited that NJDOT has recognized the importance of updating this study based upon Woodbine’s prior progress and success in implementing what was recommended in the original Baker Study, and thank them for this approval.”