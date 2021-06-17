Start a Peaceful Day on the Wildwoods Beaches with Yoga Practice

Join yoga instructor Charla Lewis every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday on Wildwood’s Burke Avenue beach at 9 a.m. for an all-levels yoga class.

Charla will lead a traditional Hatha yoga style class, infused with Qi Gong, a variety of healing therapy, and lots of modifications for all levels and ages. Practice with the sun, surf, and sand for a unique experience!

Class will run from 9-10:15 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday beginning June 18 until Sept. 12. The beach is accessible by the boardwalk extension alongside the Wildwoods Convention Center. Look for the yellow flag. Remember to bring a beach towel, sunscreen and water. The fee for yoga class is $5. No need to pre-register – just come as you are.

For more information on Yoga on the Beach classes call, 609-636-7184 or visit wildwoodyogaonthebeach.com.

For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit www.WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.