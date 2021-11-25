Soroptimists hosted 5th and 6th grade Girls Rule Conference

On Saturday, Nov. 13, Lower Cape May Regional High School once again hosted “Girls Rule,” the Soroptimist International of Cape May County’s annual program for 5th and 6th grade girls. Forty-five girls from Wildwood, Lower and Middle Township, Cape May and West Cape May took part in workshops designed to give young girls tools they can use to succeed in life, to build self-esteem and to have fun together.

Assisting in the workshops were 20 high school girls as well as many volunteers from the Soroptimist organization. In one interesting workshop LCMR Biology teacher, Karen Barr, demonstrated how bees are so important to our environment and the girls were able to create beautiful candles from the beeswax. Kelly Hussein’s workshop focused on Engineering, and the girls, using a magnet and battery, created a twirling ballerina to take home. They also had fun making jewelry at a workshop run by Anna Marrollo, a SICMC member and finally, got fit working out to Zumba at a workshop run by Cape May Fitness. It was a fun and educational day for all!

Soroptimist International is a global organization that has a chapter of 42 women in Cape May County. Their focus is to empower women and young girls in Cape May County through awards and scholarships, leadership conferences and visits to nursing homes. They also support many community-based organizations such as Coalition Against Rape and Abuse (CARA) and Branches. For more information about Soroptimist International or to become a donor or member, visit sicmc.com.