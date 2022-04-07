Woodbine Elementary students collected socks for Sister Jean Webster’s Community Center in Atlantic City. The classrooms had a competition to see which class could collect the most socks for the homeless during the month of March. Declan McGuigan’s 4th grade class, and Stacy Egan’s 6th grade class collected close to 1,000 pairs of new socks. They will celebrate with a pizza party and sock hop.
Sock Drive at Woodbine Elementary
- KELLY HINSLEY Submitted
