Sip, Shop & Stroll returns to Wildwood on Friday

The Downtown Wildwood Sip, Shop & Stroll Art Show returns to Byrne Plaza on Friday, July 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. This will be the second of three Sip, Shop & Strolls; the final one will take place on Aug. 27.

This event offers something for everyone, featuring artists showing and selling their creations, Terra Nonna Winery sampling and selling their exceptional quality wines by the bottle and Bill Caterini singing and playing acoustic guitar. It is sure to be a lovely evening outdoors at Byrne Plaza, located at 3400 Pacific Avenue.

Participating artists will be showing and selling original acrylic, oil, water color paintings, mixed media and digital drawings, note cards, framed prints and sketches, hand crafted jewelry, hand painted leather items, hand blown glass items, hand poured soy candles, print and canvas photos, hand knitted scarves & shawls and wood carvings. Terra Nonna will have a large assortment of varietals for sale and will supply disposable wine glasses so you can enjoy a bottle of wine while you shop and listen to music!

Parking is always free for Byrne Plaza events in the parking lots behind the shops; on the east side of Pacific Avenue, between Oak and Schellenger avenues, and on the west side of Pacific, between Oak and Wildwood avenues.