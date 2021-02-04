Ryan Hansberry promoted to sergeant 1st class in Lower Township Police Department

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Police Department promoted a sergeant first class Monday, Jan. 11.

Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Hansberry is married to his wife, Diana, and is the father of two children, Shaylin and Declan. Hansberry started his law enforcement career in August 2002 and graduated from the Cape May County Police Academy’s 16th Basic Course for Police Officers in January 2003.

Hansberry has served honorably with the Patrol Division for over 18 years and previously held the rank of patrol sergeant and corporal, where he served as a patrol supervisor and squad leader.

Hansbery will be assigned as the administrative sergeant as part of the police administration. He is a graduate of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police Front Line Supervision and Command & Leadership programs. He is also a certified firearm’s instructor, weapons armorer and field training officer. Hansberry has also completed FBI SWAT School, High Risk Warrant Service Course, M-4 Rifle Operator & Instructor’s Course, and the Methods of Instruction Course. Additionally, he has had an extensive amount of training and experience in the handling of domestic violence, crash investigations, crisis intervention, active shooter, driving while intoxicated/impaired enforcement, use of force, ethics, emergency vehicle operations and incident command.

Hansberry served five years in the United States Marine Corps prior to entering the police academy, serving as a sergeant with the 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division. He is a 1996 graduate of Lower Cape May Regional High School.