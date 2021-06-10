Rutgers Cooperative offers virtual workshops

Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will hold the Lunch & Learn Program: "Be Smart about your Diet ... Eating for Brain Health' from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.
This presentation is part of the virtual Lunch & Learn series, presented by Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS Educator/Assistant Professor, offered the fourth Thursday of the month except for the months of June, November, and December.
Zellers said, “This series allows viewers a chance to have lunch, while at work or at home, and learn about a variety of wellness topics at the same time. This month, we will focus on the benefits of eating for brain health.” The program will include methods to keep your mind working and information about what is included in a diet that supports good brain health.
To register for "Be Smart about your Diet…Eating for Brain Health," go to Go.Rutgers.edu/2u41ifj7. After registering, you will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. Lunch & Learn sessions are recorded and available for the public to view on the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County’s YouTube channel.
Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences and Agriculture and Natural Resources Departments will present the virtual workshop, "Eat What You Grow Eggplant and Tomatoes" on Thursday, July 15. The free presentation will take place live via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m.
The program will be presented by RCE of Cape May County’s Chris Zellers, FCHS Educator/Assistant Professor and Jen Sawyer, ANR County Program Associate for Commercial Agriculture.
Zellers said, “We are excited to offer this Eat What You Grow series that promotes healthy living and teaches how to grow healthy food at home. Eggplant and tomatoes are very popular in the summer months and we hope to encourage their use with tasty preparation tips.”
The series workshops focus on specific vegetables and fruits giving participants nutritional information and preparation ideas while teaching about growing tasty produce in a home garden. This program will cover eggplant and tomatoes by introducing growing basics, providing information on the benefits and nutritional value of eggplant and tomatoes plus provide recipes that encourage eating these veggies.
The class is open to the public; however, advanced registration is required at Go.Rutgers.edu/tkxnwcwt.
For up-to-date information, follow us on Facebook at FCHSCapeMayCounty or visit CapeMay.NJAES.Rutgers.edu.