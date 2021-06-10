Rutgers Cooperative offers virtual workshops

Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will hold the Lunch & Learn Program: "Be Smart about your Diet ... Eating for Brain Health' from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.

This presentation is part of the virtual Lunch & Learn series, presented by Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS Educator/Assistant Professor, offered the fourth Thursday of the month except for the months of June, November, and December.

Zellers said, “This series allows viewers a chance to have lunch, while at work or at home, and learn about a variety of wellness topics at the same time. This month, we will focus on the benefits of eating for brain health.” The program will include methods to keep your mind working and information about what is included in a diet that supports good brain health.

To register for "Be Smart about your Diet…Eating for Brain Health," go to Go.Rutgers.edu/2u41ifj7. After registering, you will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. Lunch & Learn sessions are recorded and available for the public to view on the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County’s YouTube channel.