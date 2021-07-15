Rio Grande fire commissioners and Fire Company members team up to add Ockie Wisting flagpoles

Cape May Court House — Middle Township’s Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex recently received a patriotic donation from the Rio Grande fire commissioners – two brand-new flagpoles.

Former Fire Commissioner J. Gregory Neill was attending a summer concert at the Ockie Wisting Complex when Mayor Tim Donohue expressed interest in a flagpole for the park, which opened in 2017. Neill, whose family previously participated in flagpole donations in the Township, decided to spearhead the new effort at Ockie Wisting.

Now the flagpoles are up, and Middle Township will honor all who contributed to it at an upcoming summer concert on Tuesday, July 13.

The District 2 Rio Grande fire commissioners donated the flags and poles. Firefighters from Rio Grande’s all-volunteer District 2 supplied water for the concrete and helped pour the concrete. John McNulty, owner of Bayshore Landscaping, donated the concrete and additional labor.

Ockie Wisting already had a special tie to the local fire company. The complex is named for Robert O. “Ockie” Wisting, a 51-year member of the Rio Grande Volunteer Fire Company, who lost his life during a fire call. Wisting is the only fire fighter in Middle Township killed in the line of duty.