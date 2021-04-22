Ride the Wildwoods Boardwalk tram car beginning May 7

The tram cars will begin rolling up and down the Wildwoods Boardwalk for the 2021 season at 11 a.m. Friday, May 7.

The tram car is the best way to travel from end to end of the two mile Wildwoods Boardwalk and experience all the sights along the way. There are lots of ways to pay for your rides on the tram car, including the new cashless and touchless Wildwoods Tram Car App that is now available for download at the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Download the app today and get your first ride free when you make a purchase. You can also buy discount tickets at the Cresse Avenue Tram Car Store or the 16th Avenue Tram Car Kiosk, and any of the Amusement Pier ticket booths in between.

In 2020, for our customers' safety, tram cars were fitted with plexiglass barriers between the cars. The Wildwoods Boardwalk Tram Car App is a cashless and touchless way to pay for your fare, further making the tram car a safe, fun and efficient way to travel the Wildwoods Boardwalk.

For our spring schedule, the trams will run 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. We will announce our summer schedule at a later date.