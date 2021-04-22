 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ride the Wildwoods Boardwalk tram car beginning May 7
0 comments

Ride the Wildwoods Boardwalk tram car beginning May 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
042221_gmt_wwl_trams Tram at Jacks

Wildwood tram car.

 Joanne Messer / Provided

The tram cars will begin rolling up and down the Wildwoods Boardwalk for the 2021 season at 11 a.m. Friday, May 7.

The tram car is the best way to travel from end to end of the two mile Wildwoods Boardwalk and experience all the sights along the way. There are lots of ways to pay for your rides on the tram car, including the new cashless and touchless Wildwoods Tram Car App that is now available for download at the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Download the app today and get your first ride free when you make a purchase. You can also buy discount tickets at the Cresse Avenue Tram Car Store or the 16th Avenue Tram Car Kiosk, and any of the Amusement Pier ticket booths in between.

In 2020, for our customers' safety, tram cars were fitted with plexiglass barriers between the cars. The Wildwoods Boardwalk Tram Car App is a cashless and touchless way to pay for your fare, further making the tram car a safe, fun and efficient way to travel the Wildwoods Boardwalk.

For our spring schedule, the trams will run 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. We will announce our summer schedule at a later date.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Middle Township

Avalon beach tags

Avalon — The Avalon Borough Council approved a new agreement to partner with the Jersey Cape Diagnostic, Training, and Opportunity Center for …

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News