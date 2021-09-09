 Skip to main content
Rich Reinhart Junior Clamshell Pitching Tournament results
CAPE MAY — Twenty-five participants pitched to win at Cape May’s Rich Reinhart Junior Clamshell Pitching Tournament on Friday, Sept. 3. The tournament is named in memory of Rich Reinhart, the former president and founder of the International Clamshell Pitching Club of Cape May, and is the longest-running contest in the region.

Divisions of Teens and Juniors showed their skills, with the winners and runners up taking away trophies.

Teen Division:

Singles: Champ – Colon Tiers, of Nazareth, Pennsylvania

Doubles: Champs – Colon Tiers and Trey Coleman

Junior Division: Singles: Champ – Anais Santos, of Moorestown

Doubles: Champs – Liam Tiers, of Nazareth, Pennsylvania and Owen Ferrigno, of Chester, New York

For additional information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

