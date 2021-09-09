Rich Reinhart Junior Clamshell Pitching Tournament results

CAPE MAY — Twenty-five participants pitched to win at Cape May’s Rich Reinhart Junior Clamshell Pitching Tournament on Friday, Sept. 3. The tournament is named in memory of Rich Reinhart, the former president and founder of the International Clamshell Pitching Club of Cape May, and is the longest-running contest in the region.
Divisions of Teens and Juniors showed their skills, with the winners and runners up taking away trophies.
Teen Division:
Singles: Champ – Colon Tiers, of Nazareth, Pennsylvania
Doubles: Champs – Colon Tiers and Trey Coleman
Junior Division: Singles: Champ – Anais Santos, of Moorestown
Doubles: Champs – Liam Tiers, of Nazareth, Pennsylvania and Owen Ferrigno, of Chester, New York
