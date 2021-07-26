REV Theater presents 'Honky Tonkin’ – A Country Music Show' at the Emlen Physick Estate

"Five stars! A show filled with nothing but highlights. GO!" DC Metro Arts

Caporaso is a New York professional actor and Actors’ Equity Association (AEA) member. He has played the roles of twin Dromios in “The Comedy of Errors,” Puck in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” the title role in “Hamlet,” performed “The 1940s Cabaret” and is the creator and performer of REV’s Vaudeville show, all presented in Cape May at the Physick Estate. He has performed extensively Off Broadway, in Philadelphia, regionally and in the United Kingdom.

Hay trained at the London Academy of Music & Art (LAMDA) and has worked at the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Williamstown Theatre Festival, Off Broadway and regionally. She has taught and directed at Juilliard, NYU’s Graduate Acting Program and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, among others, and is a faculty member of both the University of the Arts and Temple University, in Philadelphia.

Performances are on the outdoor stage at the Emlen Physick Estate, Tuesday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 8, and Tuesday, Aug. 10 through Friday, Aug. 13. Performances are at 7 p.m. except for a matinee show at 4 p.m. at the gazebo on Wednesdays, Aug. 4 and 11. Bring a blanket or chair.

Tickets are available online, by phone or at the Emlen Physick Estate, or the Washington Street Mall Information Booth. Admission is $25 adults, $20 seniors, $15 students ages 12 and over and free admission for children under 12. The show is 65 minutes. Visit CapeMayMAC.org or call 609-884-5404. Tickets are also available at the door.