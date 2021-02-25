Pine Barrens Byway designated National Scenic Byway

Woodbine — Mayor William Pikolycky (who is serves as Chair of the Pinelands Municipal Council and is a member of the Pinelands Commission) is very pleased to announce that the Pine Barrens Byway, which runs through the Borough of Woodbine, has been designated as a National Scenic Byway, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced today.

The New Jersey Pinelands Commission is overseeing the administration of the 130-mile byway route, and it prepared and submitted the successful application to obtain the National Scenic Byway designation in June 2020.

A total of 63 nomination applications were submitted to the Federal Highways Administration in 2020, and 49 byways in 28 states were successful in receiving designations, including 34 National Scenic Byways and 15 All-American Roads, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT). The U.S. DOT took into account evidence of intrinsic quality(s), a demonstration of national or regional significance, the overall visitors’ experience, and a demonstration of long-term sustainability.