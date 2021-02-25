Pine Barrens Byway designated National Scenic Byway

Woodbine — Mayor William Pikolycky (who is serves as Chair of the Pinelands Municipal Council and is a member of the Pinelands Commission) is very pleased to announce that the Pine Barrens Byway, which runs through the Borough of Woodbine, has been designated as a National Scenic Byway, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced today.
The New Jersey Pinelands Commission is overseeing the administration of the 130-mile byway route, and it prepared and submitted the successful application to obtain the National Scenic Byway designation in June 2020.
A total of 63 nomination applications were submitted to the Federal Highways Administration in 2020, and 49 byways in 28 states were successful in receiving designations, including 34 National Scenic Byways and 15 All-American Roads, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT). The U.S. DOT took into account evidence of intrinsic quality(s), a demonstration of national or regional significance, the overall visitors’ experience, and a demonstration of long-term sustainability.
The Pine Barrens Byway traverses roadways in Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, and Ocean counties, offering a diverse route punctuated by picturesque parks, serene rivers and quaint towns. It is one of eight state-designated scenic byways in New Jersey, and it meanders through Bass River Township, Corbin City, Dennis Township, Egg Harbor City, Estell Manor City, Galloway Township, Hamilton Township, Little Egg Harbor Township, Maurice River Township, Mullica Township, Port Republic City, Tuckerton Borough, Upper Township, Washington Township (Burlington County), Weymouth Township, and Woodbine Borough.
“This comes at an excellent time as the Pinelands Commission celebrates its 40th Anniversary,” added Mayor Pikolycky. “Besides the Pine Barrens Byway, Woodbine also lies along the Coastal Heritage Trail and High Point to Cape May Bikeway. This new designation therefore places Woodbine along a National route as well as the several State-designated, which positions us in an enhanced position for future funding.”