Philadelphia Mummers in North Wildwood on Sept. 10, 11

THE WILDWOODS – The Philadelphia Mummers return to the Wildwoods on Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11 to celebrate New Year’s in North Wildwood featuring top Mummers Brigades and String Bands. The Mummers will take over North Wildwood for two days of family fun.

The excitement kicks off Friday night at 6 p.m. with the Fancy Brigade Pub Crawl through local drinking establishments in the North Wildwood Entertainment District on Olde New Jersey Avenue. Mummers, along with all their friends, will celebrate the brigades’ return to the Wildwoods by visiting some of North Wildwood’s most well-known eating and drinking establishments throughout the evening.

On Saturday, Sept. 11 the Mummers Parade will step off at 2nd and Olde New Jersey avenues in North Wildwood at 3 p.m. and will feature the top brigades and top string bands from this year’s New Year’s Day Parade in Philadelphia. The brigades and string bands will perform without the pressure of competition, and spectators will be able to get up-close views of the beautiful costumes and intricate dance steps these eccentric performers display.