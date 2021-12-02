 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pearl Harbor Day service
0 comments

Pearl Harbor Day service

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
100_1395 (2).JPG
Joseph A. Orlando, provided

Veterans of Foreign Wars North Wildwood Post 5941 will host a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Service on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Hereford Inlet seawall, located in the parking lot of St. Demetrios Church, 321 St. Demetrios Ave., in the Angelsea section of North Wildwood.

The service will start at noon. All are invited to attend in remembrance of those lost on Dec. 7, 1941, and in World War II that followed. The service has been a continued tradition at the post since 1991 to honor World War II U.S. military of all services. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Middle Township

Christmas at the Hangar

  • +2

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum will host its second annual Christmas at the Hangar on Nov. 27 from 10 a.m.…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News