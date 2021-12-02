Pearl Harbor Day service

Veterans of Foreign Wars North Wildwood Post 5941 will host a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Service on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Hereford Inlet seawall, located in the parking lot of St. Demetrios Church, 321 St. Demetrios Ave., in the Angelsea section of North Wildwood.

The service will start at noon. All are invited to attend in remembrance of those lost on Dec. 7, 1941, and in World War II that followed. The service has been a continued tradition at the post since 1991 to honor World War II U.S. military of all services.