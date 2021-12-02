Participants sought for woodbine holiday parade

WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky invites local residents and neighboring municipalities throughout the tri-county area to join the borough in celebrating the upcoming holiday season in the Recreation Department's annual holiday parade.

The parade will be on Friday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. with line up at 5 p.m. behind Woodbine Elementary School at 801 Webster Ave. Marchers will head west to Washington, then north on Washington to Bryant, right onto Adams, then south on Adams to the Public Safety Building (the former Ambulance Building).

Trophies will be awarded for first and second place to the best decorated fire/rescue apparatus and marching unit. Everyone will receive a participant plaque.

Following the parade, Santa will join with the mayor in lighting the Christmas tree on the bike path. Afterwards, trophies will be awarded and refreshments served at the bike path gazebo where Santa will visit with the children.