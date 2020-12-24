North Wildwood Police Department receives re-accreditation

The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police and the New Jersey Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, by a unanimous vote granted the North Wildwood Police Department official re-accreditation.

Chiefs association accreditation program Director Harry Delgado explained the significance of re-accreditation and what it means to both the Police Department and residents of North Wildwood. “This coveted accreditation status represents a significant benchmark accomplishment in the professional performance of any law enforcement agency. It signifies a level of professional organization and a commitment to excellence in law enforcement that very few other police agencies have achieved,” Delgado said.

The rigorous formal re-accreditation process examines the agency every three years and entails many phases. A mock evaluation is used to identify any issues or areas of concern that might not meet commission standards. After the mock evaluation has been completed, the final evaluation, an intensive, two-day, virtual evaluation of all departmental procedures and policies, follows. The typical evaluation involves verifying compliance of more than 112 separate law enforcement policies and standards and touches upon every aspect of policing, from racial profiling to administrative procedures; from operations to promotions; from use of force to pursuit policy.